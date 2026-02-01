Medics respond after person reportedly bitten by dog

DAYTON — Medics were called to respond after a person was reportedly bitten by a dog in Dayton.
Around 11:17 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 50 block of Forest Glen Ave on reports of a person who had been bitten by a dog, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Medics did respond to the scene, but it is unclear how severe the injuries were.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
