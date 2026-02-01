2 lanes closed on I-75 NB after 2 officers involved crash

DAYTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved cruiser crash that happened on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 54 on Sunday morning, around 5 a.m.

One cruiser involved is an Ohio State Highway Patrol Cruiser, according to the OSP Dayton Dispatcher.

The left two lanes of I-75 NB are closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation Cameras.

ODOT Cameras also show two crashed out cruisers, and a large police presence on I-75 near Riverview Avenue.

News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries and what led up to the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

