2 lanes closed on I-75 NB after 2 officers involved crash

DAYTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved cruiser crash that happened on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 54 on Sunday morning, around 5 a.m.
One cruiser involved is an Ohio State Highway Patrol Cruiser, according to the OSP Dayton Dispatcher.
The left two lanes of I-75 NB are closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation Cameras.
ODOT Cameras also show two crashed out cruisers, and a large police presence on I-75 near Riverview Avenue.
News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries and what led up to the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
