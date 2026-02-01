Troopers investigate rollover crash on busy Clark County interstate ramp

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a rollover crash on a busy interstate in Clark County on Sunday morning.

The call came in just before midnight to the Interstate 675 northbound ramp to Interstate 70 eastbound, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Dispatcher.

The Ohio Department of Transportation camera shows a vehicle on its side on the ramp.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured in this crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

