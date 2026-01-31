National Museum of the U.S. Air Force temporarily closed due to government shutdown

DAYTON — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force announced Saturday that it is temporarily closed.

The closure is due to the “lapse in federal government appropriations”, according to a social media post from the museum.

The Museum will reopen once funding is restored and the Department of Defense authorizes normal operations to resume, according to the post.

News Center 7 previously reported that legislators reached a bipartisan deal to keep the government open, but the plan hit a roadblock that left it in potential limbo.

We will continue following this story.

