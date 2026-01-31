Crossroads director accused of secretly filming women fired

CINCINNATI — A Crossroads Church has fired the director of their Next Gen program after he allegedly secretly filmed women at the Crunch Fitness, says the church.

An email that was sent to the members of the church said that they had received a call from the Cincinnati police on Thursday regarding the incident, according to our news partners, WCPO.

In the email sent by lead pastor Brian Tome, officers told Crossroads that their Next Gen director, Joel Firebaugh, was “secretly filming women who were working out without their consent” at the Crunch Fitness in Oakley.

“This behavior grossly violates biblical standards and expectations required of any individual on staff,” said the email.

Crossroads Church said that Firebaugh has been removed from the staff, and an investigation is ongoing with the Cincinnati Police Department.

The church said this is the first time an incident like this has been reported related to Firebaugh, and there is no knowledge of any additional incidents or “unbiblical behavior” that would’ve impacted the Crossroads community.

In the email, church leaders said they were also investigating to make sure there were no other similar incidents and had asked members to contact Crossroads or the Cincinnati Police Department.

Church leaders said they are working together to make sure that Firebaugh’s exit does not negatively impact the Next Gen program.

The Next Gen program is a way for “potential young leaders” to “explore a career in ministry and develop their leadership skills,” according to the Crossroads website.

