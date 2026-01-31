Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announces temporary gate closure

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced a temporary gate closure on Saturday.
Gate 22B at I-675 is closed until further notice for maintenance repairs, according to the base.
During the closure, Gate 19B at National Road will be used as the 24/7 gate to access Area B.
