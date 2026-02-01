Officers investigate stabbing near local elementary school

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is investigating a stabbing early Sunday morning that happened near Westwood Elementary School.
The call came out at 1:09 a.m. to Miami Valley Hospital when a person walked in with stabbing-related wounds, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
The Dispatcher said that they are investigating a scene on Oakridge Drive in Dayton that is related to this incident.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the victim.
We will continue to follow this story.
