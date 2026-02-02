Noah Kahan bringing stadium tour to Cincinnati this summer

CINCINNATI — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is hitting the road this summer, and he’ll be making a stop in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The “Stick Season” singer announced his “The Great Divide Tour” on Monday.

The 23-stop stadium tour in support of his upcoming album kicks off on June 11.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kahan is bringing the tour to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 1.

Artist presale for tickets is Tuesday, Feb. 10, at noon. To participate, those interested must be registered by Thursday, Feb. 5, at 11:59 p.m.

Information on presale registration can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group