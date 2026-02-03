Judge blocks Trump admin from ending protections for Haitians, local lawmaker releases statement

SPRINGFIELD — A federal judge blocked the Trump Administration’s push to end the Temporary Legal Status for Haitian immigrants, hours before it was set to expire.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be live in Springfield with the reaction of local lawmakers on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Residents are worried that Springfield might be the next stop for ICE.

With the potential end of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS), there has been so much uncertainty for the City of Springfield, which is believed to be the home of 10 to 15 thousand Haitians.

