Ohio officer relieved of duty after OVI charge

COLUMBUS — A police officer with the Gahanna Division of Police in Columbus was relieved of her duty after she was charged with impaired driving.

On Jan. 24, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a woman driving a Honda Civic in the area of State Route 16 and Bannockburn Drive for traffic violations, according to our news partner, WBNS.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Brenda Johnson, allegedly had bloodshot and glassy eyes, and other impairment indicators, the trooper noted.

The trooper conducted a field sobriety test on Johnson and observed clues of impairment.

She was then placed under arrest for OVI.

When searching the vehicle, the trooper found a loaded Glock in a bag in the back passenger side floorboard of the Honda, according to court records.

A felony charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, knowingly transporting under the influence, was dismissed during Johnson’s arraignment hearing, but the charge could potentially continue in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, according to court records.

A spokesperson from the city of Gahanna said Johnson was relieved of duty in a statement.

“We were made aware of Officer Johnson’s arrest by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and immediately took administrative action pursuant to our established policies. She has been relieved of duty and has no authority as a law enforcement officer. An administrative investigation is underway,” said the statement.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 25.

