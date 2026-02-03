Police searching for suspects after 1 officer injured, 2 cruisers crashed during I-75 chase

DAYTON — One officer suffered minor injuries during a police chase that involved a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that a vehicle was originally taken at gunpoint near the 1500 block of Guenther Road in Trotwood.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim of the stolen vehicle was confronted by five armed suspects, who then robbed him at gunpoint and stole his vehicle, said a spokesperson from the Trotwood Police Department.

The victim was not physically injured during the incident.

Just after 4:15 a.m., the stolen vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was conducted on Interstate 75 in Butler County, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) spokesperson.

The suspect vehicle failed to stop, prompting a chase. Officers briefly pursued the stolen vehicle before terminating the pursuit.

Officers with the Franklin Division of Police located the suspect vehicle on I-75 in Warren County, prompting another chase.

Just after 4:30 a.m., an officer with the Franklin Division of Police struck a snowbank on the left shoulder on I-75 northbound near mile marker 54 in Montgomery County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The police cruiser then traveled back into the roadway, where it struck a semi-truck trailer that was traveling in the middle lane.

The cruiser then traveled back to the left side shoulder, striking another snowbank, and then traveling back into the roadway, hitting an OSHP cruiser that was assisting with the pursuit.

ODOT cameras show that two police cruisers were involved in a crash that happened on I-75 NB near W. Riverview Avenue. There was debris on I-75, and the left lanes were blocked.

The Franklin Division of Police officer was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The trooper and the driver of the semi truck were not injured in the crash.

The stolen vehicle was located a short time later at a driveway at the 5400 block of Webster Street.

A drone and a K9 were requested to assist in finding potential suspects.

After an extensive search, no suspects were found, according to the Trotwood Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Trotwood Police Department at 937-837-7771 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 937-854-3988.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group