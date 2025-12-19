Man accused of shooting, killing mother of 3 takes plea deal; family feels ‘betrayed’

GREENVILLE — A surprise plea deal in a murder case is taking the victim’s family by surprise.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in Darke County when Brianne Otley’s family heard there would be no trial. Hear from them LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Zachery Gilbert was supposed to go on trial for the murder of Brianne Otley on Friday.

But when Oatley’s family made it to court, they got news they didn’t want to hear.

“Your honor, I’m 200% against this plea deal,” Michelle Oatley told the judge.

Latasha Otley said her sister’s ex-boyfriend, Gilbert, shot Brianne in her own home last September.

Brianne had broken up with him, but allowed him and his mother to stay temporarily.

Police said Gilbert shot her after an argument.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group