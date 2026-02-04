Lawmakers introduce bill requiring bars, restaurants to provide ‘date rape drug’ testing kits

OHIO — Ohio lawmakers introduced a bill that would require bars and restaurants to provide ‘date rape drug’ testing kits.

Senate Bill 348, cosponsored by state Senators Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) and Louis W. Blessing III (R-Colerain Township), was introduced to the Senate on Monday.

SB-348 aims to enact section 4301.73 of the Ohio Revised Code to require bars and restaurants to have date rape drug testing devices available for their customers’ use.

Under the proposal, businesses must provide these kits for free or at a “reasonable amount based on the wholesale cost of those devices.”

The bill will be reviewed by the Senate next. If passed by the Senate, the bill will be reviewed by the Ohio House before being sent to the Governor.

