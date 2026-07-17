UPDATE: All lanes open on I-675 NB near US-35 after person hit by vehicle

BEAVERCREEK — UPDATE @ 6:40 A.M.

All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 675 early Friday morning.

The crash was reported on I-675 northbound between U.S. 35 and Kemp Road.

-INITIAL STORY-

Police and medics responded to a pedestrian strike on Interstate 675 early Friday morning.

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WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is tracking this crash and has alternate routes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash was reported just before 4:55 a.m. on I-675 northbound between U.S. 35 and Kemp Road.

The City of Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that they are investigating a pedestrian strike on I-675 NB near the Kemp Road overpass.

They are asking drivers to seek alternate routes until the road is open.

OHGO cameras show that all lanes are closed on I-675 under the U.S. 35 overpass.

The ramps from both eastbound and westbound US-35 to I-675 are also closed due to this crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that drivers can get access to I-675 from either Colonel Glenn Highway or N. Fairfield Road.

We are working to find out if anyone was injured and will continue to follow this story.

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