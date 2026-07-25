Police, medics respond after person reportedly hit by vehicle in Montgomery County

MORAINE — Police and medics responded after a person was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Montgomery County on Saturday afternoon.

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Around 1:42 p.m., Moraine Police responded to a crash in the 2900 block of Soldiers Home-West Carrollton Road that reportedly involved a bicyclist and another vehicle, according to a Moraine Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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Medic crews from Jefferson Township responded to assist and are treating the victim’s injuries, according to the dispatcher.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

Police are still investigating to find out what happened.

We are working to learn more and will update this story.

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