Woman accused of using student’s information to make school threats in custody

MARYSVILLE — A woman accused of using a student’s information to make threats against an Ohio school is in custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Colleen May, 37, has been charged with a felony count of making a terrorist threat after confessing to sending multiple emails, according to the Marysville Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department received a report on Thursday, Feb. 12, from the Union County Clerk of Courts office of a suspicious email sent to its office.

The email made generalized statements about threats to a school, but no specific building was identified, the department said.

Officers located a possible address for the alleged sender and responded to South Marysville. While on scene, officers were told of a second email received by Marysville Schools containing similar statements.

Marysville Police determined both emails were sent from the same account, the department stated.

Officers identified May as the suspect. She also admitted to allegedly using a student’s information to try to hide her identity and cover up additional possible crimes.

Detectives executed a search warrant and arrested her, the department said.

Online jail records indicate that May is in the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Bond has been set at $250,000.

The incident remains under investigation, and additional charges may be filed, police said.

May’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group