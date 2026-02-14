Man injured in suspected OVI crash involving 3 parked vehicles, report says

DAYTON — A man was injured in a suspected OVI crash involving several parked vehicles in a Dayton neighborhood early Saturday.

Dayton officers and medics responded around 2:27 a.m. to the 800 block of Bowen Street on a reported crash, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

An initial investigation showed that a 27-year-old man drove a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze south on Bowen Street at an unknown rate of speed.

He apparently lost control at the 800 block of Bowen Street. The Chevy Cruze hit a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta. The Jetta was then pushed into a 2026 Subaru Forster, the crash report stated.

The Chevy Cruz continued south on Bowen Street and crashed into a 2024 Kia Niro.

The driver remained on scene, and officers performed a sobriety test. They cited the 27-year-old driver for OVI, the crash report said.

Medics transported him to a local hospital with minor injuries.

