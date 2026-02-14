Local group holds vigil to honor shooting death victims in Dayton

DAYTON — A local group held a vigil on Saturday to honor four people who died in shootings over the last month.

Jane Bohman is the volunteer coordinator for Community Homicide Visit. She said the founders had one thing in mind when they created this group 30 years ago.

“Monthly vigil to remember the victims of homicide in Montgomery County from the prior month and to pray for the end of violence in our community,” she said.

Bohman said they meet each month to pray and invite the families of each victim.

Patterson said they invited the four families on Saturday.

“It’s a terrible thing to lose a loved one to violence, and we want them to know that the community is praying for them as they go through their grief,” she said.

Patterson said that the group hopes and prays that the number of shooting deaths reaches zero.

