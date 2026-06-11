Dangerous heat across region; chance of strong to severe storms

MIAMI VALLEY — A Heat Advisory has been issued for Auglaize and Mercer counties in Ohio until 8 p.m. today.

It will be another warm and muggy day across the Miami Valley.

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Highs will be in the upper 80s with heat indices between 95 and 100 today.

TRENDING STORIES:

We will see showers and thunderstorms before daybreak. These storms are not expected to be severe. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with another small chance of showers and storms.

A line of showers is expected to approach our area but fall apart across Indiana.

Our chance for severe storms is low as this line approaches the Miami Valley.

A cold front will pass through the area on Friday morning.

We will see less humidity this weekend.

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