At least 1 injured after crash on I-70 ramp in Montgomery Co., OSHP says

CLAYTON — State troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County early Thursday.

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The crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on the ramp from State Route 49 to I-70, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

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The ramp from SR-49 to I-70 is closed, and the right lane is closed as well.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that at least one person is injured. The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.

A viewer called our newsroom and told us multiple medics were at the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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