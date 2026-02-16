‘Death is not speculative;’ Lawyers representing TPS holders outline risks for returning to Haiti

SPRINGFIELD — Lawyers representing Haitians who are at risk of losing their Temporary Protected Status have filed new documents outlining their support for the stay.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a federal judge denied the Trump administration’s latest appeal to end Haitian immigrants’ Temporary Protected Status.

On Monday, attorneys for the Haitians at risk of losing their TPS submitted a memorandum in support of the stay.

The filing outlines the risks migrants reportedly face returning to Haiti.

TRENDING STORIES:

Attorneys referenced an article in the Washington Post that describes the country as a “maelstrom of disease, poverty, violence (including sexual violence) and death.”

Court documents state that criminal groups in Haiti have intensified attacks on the population and infrastructure, paralyzing much of the nation and creating one of the most dire humanitarian situations in the world.

On Feb. 4, news outlets reported that the bodies of four Haitian women who were deported from the United States several months earlier were found decapitated and dumped in a river.

“The risk of death is not speculative,” the lawyers stated.

The government has until Thursday to submit a reply in support of its motion.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group