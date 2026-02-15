Neighbors in shock after video shows explosive shot at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD — Neighbors are in shock after seeing an explosive shot at a home on their street in Clark County.

People said that they heard the explosion on Cecil Street around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Patterson said they are now worried about this happening again.

News Center 7 obtained a neighborhood video. It shows a minivan riding by. The video shows a flash from the car that hits the house. The car drives past the home and out of the camera view.

Seconds later, the car backs up to the house again. It shoots another explosive object at the home, causing a large explosion and fire in the grass near the car.

After the fire goes out, they shoot another one for a third and drive away.

A neighbor called 911 and said it sounded like a gun had gone off.

“I don’t know if it was a gun. It sounds like a gun. I mean, I can see like, I don’t know, like fire coming out,” the caller said.

We will continue to follow this story.

