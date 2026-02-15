Fire at area food plan prompts multi-hour shelter in place

FAIRFIELD — A fire at an area food plant prompted a four-hour shelter-in-place order.
The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday at Koch Foods Plant B at 630 Commerce Center Drive, according to our news partners at WCPO.
Anyone within a two-mile radius of the plant was asked to shelter in place until further notice.
At 7:41 a.m., the Fairfield Fire Department reported that the shelter-in-place was lifted.
We will continue to follow this story.
