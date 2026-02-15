High School employee arrested after having sexual relationship with student

UNION CITY, Indiana — An area High School secretary was arrested after police say she had a sexual relationship with a student.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Union City Police Department arrested 31-year-old Alicia Hughes following an investigation into allegations involving inappropriate conduct with a minor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hughes was an employee of the Randolph Eastern School Corporation in Randolph County, Indiana, according to police.

Law enforcement was initially notified of an alleged battery that occurred overnight.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Hughes’ husband had discovered her with an 18-year-old student of the Randolph Eastern School Corporation and confronted them.

Hughes was allegedly battered during the altercation. The alleged battery is being investigated by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

As the investigation progressed, Union City Police Department investigators uncovered evidence that Hughes had also engaged in a sexual relationship with a separate high school student who was 17 years old at the time.

Investigators determined that Hughes and the minor engaged in sexual intercourse on at least five occasions.

Based on the obtained evidence, Hughes was arrested and charged with five counts of Child Seduction related to the sexual relationship with the minor student.

She was transported to Randolph County Jail, where she is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group