Over 2K without power in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Over 2,000 people are without power in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.

As of 2:35 a.m., 2,162 AES Ohio customers have reported not having power, according to the AES Outage Map.

The outage appears to be concentrated in the Washington Township and Miami Township area.

Power is estimated to be restored around 4 a.m., according to the AES Outage Map.

