‘Please stop the violence;’ Family of nephew killed in Dayton shooting speaks out

DAYTON — A woman who lost her nephew to a shooting attended a prayer vigil to honor homicide victims in Dayton.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, people said that we need to change something after a deadly start to 2026.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Community Homicide Visit got together and prayed for the four victims killed in the shootings over the last month.

Lisa Mitchell, Jordan Robinson’s aunt, attended the vigil. She said something needs to change.

“Too many of our young babies are dying for no reason,” she told Patterson. “Please stop the violence.”

Robinson was one of two people shot on Ingram Street on Feb.10, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Mitchell said the family remains in shock.

“We’re family over here. We stick together,” she said. “And so, his mom is doing the best she can, but she’s hurt. She’s hurt.”

Mitchell told our news crew what her nephew was like.

“When he walks into a room, he lights up the whole room with his beautiful smile. He was kind. He was sweet-hearted,” she said.

At the prayer vigil, they prayed for Robinson and three other shooting victims.

“It’s a terrible thing to lose a loved one to violence, and we want them to know that the community is praying for them as they go through their grief,” said Jane Bohman, volunteer coordinator for Community Homicide Visit.

She told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that people collectively joined the group to help them get through the different stages of grief.

“We can never lose sight of the harm it does to us and the need for us all to act and pray for peace in our community,” said Bohman.

So far in 2026, there have been seven homicides in the City of Dayton.

That total is higher than at this same time last year.

Destiny Brown told our news crew that she is looking forward to the Violence Interruption Program that the city is working on.

“So, I’m hopeful now, with a new mayor, that some of these things will kind of shift, but I know it takes time,” she said.

Brown has teenagers and monitors them to make sure that they are safe.

“I’m very cautious about where I allow them to go,” she said. “I’ll take them everywhere, so I know where you’re going, and who’s coming to get you on, who you’re with.”

News Center 7 has contacted the Violence Interruption organizers to learn the official state date.

