20-year-old dead, teen hurt in shooting at apartment complex

DAYTON — A 20-year-old is dead, and a 17-year-old is hurt after a shooting near an apartment complex in Dayton, Tuesday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers responded to the 600 block of Ingram Street on a reported shooting just before 8 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound and a 17-year-old who had also been shot inside a home in the 700 block of Burwood Avenue.

A witness was trying to help the 20-year-old, and officers took over.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital, where the 20-year-old died from his injuries.

The 17-year-old’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller said that someone shot her son.

“Somebody got shot?” asked the dispatcher.

The caller said her teenage son was in the car when someone shot him.

She did not know if her son was okay because she was too scared to go outside.

“Is anybody injured, or is it just a shooting outside?” the dispatcher said. “I need you to tell me what’s going on.”

The caller just told dispatch that she wasn’t sure what happened, just that “her baby” was hurt.

The call lasted over two minutes before it ended.

We are working to learn the identity of the man killed and if any suspects have been taken into custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

