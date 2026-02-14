Ohio police officer arrested on rape, abduction charges

MARION COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio police officer was arrested on rape and abduction charges Thursday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sheriff’s deputies arrested City of Marion Police Officer Brendan Damron, 24, after receiving reports of sexual assault against an adult female family member.

TRENDING STORIES:

Damron was booked into the Morrow County Jail on two counts of rape and one count of abduction.

The sheriff’s office said these charges stem from an off-duty incident that took place at a private home on Feb. 11.

“My team and I learned of these allegations and immediately began gathering evidence and once we had enough to make an arrest, we took Damron into custody,” Sheriff Matt Bayles said. “My office is separate from and independent of the City of Marion Police Department and we will be the lead investigators in this matter.”

Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald told our media partner, WBNS-10, that Damron is on administrative leave from the department and an internal affairs investigation is ongoing.

“The credibility of police depends on holding ourselves to the same legal standards as everyone else. I have faith that County Sheriff Matt Bayles and the County Prosecutor Ray Grogan will complete their investigative and prosecution duties fairly and based on the law,” McDonald said.

Damron is being held on a $250,000 bond.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group