2 hurt after 6-car crash on I-70EB; left lane blocked

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were hurt after a multicar crash on I-70 in Clark County on Friday.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to a woman involved in the crash. Hear from her LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

First responders were called to the crash on I-70 eastbound near US-68 around 6:30 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The left lane is blocked as crews work to clear the crash.

Troopers said they are working to learn what caused the crash.

