Dayton Arcade announces opening date for retail marketplace

DAYTON — The North Arcade retail marketplace is scheduled to open to the public in March, marking the final phase of the Dayton Arcade’s nine-building redevelopment project.

The North Arcade will kick off its debut with a Friends & Family Retail Reveal, followed by a public launch during First Friday on March 6.

Extensive restoration of the North Arcade began in 2023, focusing on the Third Street Arcade and Gibbons Annex buildings, which opened in 1904.

The project aimed to revitalize the historic architecture and reactivate a once-dormant block of the downtown area.

The new marketplace features a variety of local businesses, including Luke’s Custom Cakes and Smales Pretzel Bakery.

Other food and retail tenants include Maria’s at the Market, which provides regional items and comfort foods, and Pink Moon Goods, Too, a shop focused on sustainable and artisan lifestyle products.

Tiffany’s on Third operates as a boutique dry bar offering beauty services, while Arcade Events has opened an event design showroom within the complex.

Developers worked to preserve the historic architecture of the structures, which are located under the site’s iconic glass skylight.

