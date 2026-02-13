Medical helicopter requested after truck hits tree in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter was requested after a crash in Darke County early Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies and medics responded around 2:40 a.m. to the 2000 block of State Route 705 after a truck reportedly hit a tree, according to a Darke County dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local school superintendent to resign after school year
- Springfield community reacts to federal judge continuing pause on TPS expiration
- Body found in wooded area in Montgomery County, sheriff’s office says
The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that CareFlight was heading to the crash scene.
We are working to learn what caused the crash and how many were injured.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group