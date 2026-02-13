Local school superintendent to resign after school year

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local school superintendent has announced that he will resign at the end of the school year.

Huber Heights City School Superintendent Jason Enix confirmed to News Center 7 that he will resign on July 31.

He is expected to be the new superintendent at Elmwood Local Schools near Bowling Green.

Enix also said that he has not submitted his resignation to the Huber Heights board of education.

“I have not submitted my letter of resignation and will not do so until Board action to hire is taken at Elmwood Local Schools,” he told News Center 7.

Enix was named superintendent at Huber Heights City Schools back in 2022.

