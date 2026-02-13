Local

Member of Thug Riders gang learns punishment for admitting to organized crime charges

By WHIO Staff
DAYTON — A member of the violent motorcycle gang arrested as part of a federal organized crime investigation has learned his punishment.

Cody Hughes, known as Tater in the Thug Riders motorcycle gang, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday.

He previously admitted to charges of committing a violent crime and aiding in racketeering back in September.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hughes is one of 14 members of the Thug Riders motorcycle gang arrested as part of a federal organized crime investigation.

Investigators claim the members and their associates engaged in crimes like murder, arson, assault, extortion, and identity fraud.

His attorney previously told the judge that they reviewed the “mountain of evidence” involved in this case and had several conversations about what might play out in court if it were presented to a jury.

At least five members of the Thug Riders are serving prison sentences.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

