Left lanes closed on both sides of I-675 due to semi rollover crash

GREENE COUNTY — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a rollover crash involving a semi on Interstate 675 in Greene County on Thursday.
Officers and medics responded just before 8 a.m. to a semi crash on I-675 between Colonel Glenn Highway and N. Fairfield Road.
ODOT cameras showed a semi flipped over the median. It blocked both sides of I-675.
The right lanes are open on I-675 between Colonel Glenn Highway and N Fairfield Road.
The left lanes are currently closed.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this story.
