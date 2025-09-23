Member of Thug Riders gang admits to organized crime charges

DAYTON — Another member of the violent motorcycle gang arrested as part of a federal organized crime investigation changed his plea Tuesday afternoon.
Cody Hughes, known as Tater in the Thug Riders motorcycle gang, admitted to charges of conspiracy to commit a violent crime, assault with a deadly weapon, and aiding in racketeering.
Hughes is one of 14 members of the Thug Riders motorcycle gang arrested last summer as part of a federal organized crime investigation.
Investigators claim the members and their associates engaged in crimes like murder, arson, assault, extortion, and identity fraud.
