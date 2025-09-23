Internet outage reported across several Kettering Health facilities

MIAMI VALLEY — Kettering Health is dealing with an internet outage at several facilities in the Miami Valley.
The hospital network experienced an internet outage around 7:45 a.m. on Monday.
Due to the issue, the following emergency departments are on diversion for stroke care:
- Kettering Health Hamilton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Huber
- Kettering Health Middletown
- Kettering Health Preble
- Kettering Health Springfield
- Kettering Health Franklin
“At this time, we believe this is an internal IT issue,” officials shared in a social media post.
Typical downtime procedures are being utilized, and their phone systems remain operational.
Some applications Kettering Health needs internet access for, such as MyChart, are currently unavailable.
