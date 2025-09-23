Internet outage reported across several Kettering Health facilities

MIAMI VALLEY — Kettering Health is dealing with an internet outage at several facilities in the Miami Valley.

The hospital network experienced an internet outage around 7:45 a.m. on Monday.

Due to the issue, the following emergency departments are on diversion for stroke care:

Kettering Health Hamilton

Kettering Health Greene Memorial

Kettering Health Huber

Kettering Health Middletown

Kettering Health Preble

Kettering Health Springfield

Kettering Health Franklin

“At this time, we believe this is an internal IT issue,” officials shared in a social media post.

Typical downtime procedures are being utilized, and their phone systems remain operational.

Some applications Kettering Health needs internet access for, such as MyChart, are currently unavailable.

