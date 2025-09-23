2 car crash blocks busy intersection in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A crash at a busy intersection in Montgomery County has cleared.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 49 and W Third Street after 9:30 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw a car and a truck with heavy damage.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Trotwood police were also spotted on scene.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

