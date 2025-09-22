48-year-old woman dies after being hit by vehicle on busy Springfield street

SPRINGFIELD — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on a busy Springfield street on Saturday night.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Springfield Police and medics responded around 9:15 p.m. to N. Belmont and Columbus Avenues on a reported pedestrian strike.

When police got to the scene, they found the bicyclist, identified as 48-year-old Cheryl Suttles, with serious injuries.

Suttles was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where she died, according to a spokesperson for the city of Springfield.

“The Springfield Police Division Traffic Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. The identity of the driver involved is not being released at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-8947.

