Driver killed after crashing into area pond identified

MIDDLETOWN — The man who died after crashing into a Butler County pond early Thursday has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified William E Carr, 71, as the victim.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, Middletown police responded to reports of a crash in the 4100 block of Manchester Road after 4 a.m. on May 7.

An initial investigation showed that officers discovered a vehicle that had gone off the road, hit a fence, and ended up in a pond.

They immediately tried to rescue the person from the vehicle, which was submerged in the pond, the spokesperson said.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]