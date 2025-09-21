Officers, medics respond after person reportedly hit by vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Officers and medics responded to reports of a person hit by a vehicle in Springfield on Saturday night.
Springfield Police were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to N Belmont and Columbus Avenues on reports of a pedestrian strike, according to a Springfield Police lieutenant.
No other information about the crash is currently available.
