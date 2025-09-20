Man dies after being tased by Springfield officer during chase, family says

SPRINGFIELD — The man who was tased by a Springfield police officer has died.

Patrick Foley died on Friday, the Foley Family said in a statement.

“Our beloved son, Patrick Foley, passed away yesterday, Friday, September 19, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. We are heartbroken and ask for privacy as we grieve. Going forward, all communication will be handled through our attorney, P.J. Conboy of PG Law LLC.” — Cecil Foley said

As previously reported on News Center 7, the incident happened along S. Isabella Street after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

News Center 7 crews spoke with family and friends of the man, who identified him as Patrick Foley.

A City of Springfield spokesperson said officers tried to stop a truck for speeding, but the driver kept going.

Body camera footage shows the man hopping over a fence and running down an alley. It shows the officer using this taser.

The man fell face-first to the gravel path, and his face started bleeding profusely.

News Center 7 blurred most of the body camera footage due to the graphic content.

The initial body camera footage didn’t have audio, but the second officer’s body camera did.

The other officer is heard asking about getting gauze for this face.

“Hold on, hold on, hold on,” the officer said. “We’re getting you something, okay. Just keep your face down, okay.”

The body camera video shows officers using a towel to clean Foley’s face as they call for a medic.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) confirmed Springfield Police asked them to investigate “an officer-involved critical incident.” That investigation is ongoing, and a BCI spokesperson confirmed they don’t identify uncharged suspects.

We will continue to update this developing story.

Patrick Foley Source: Foley Family

