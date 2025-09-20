Guns, drugs seized after months-long drug investigation in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Darke County — Authorities seized drugs and guns after a months-long investigation in Darke County.

A spokesperson with the Greenville police said the department opened an investigation into possible drug activity on Bluestone Court in May 2025.

The investigation started after someone reported “concerning suspicious activity” in the area.

Police conducted a search warrant for the house on Sept. 18, the spokesperson said.

While searching, they seized firearms, illegal drugs/prescription pills, THC cartridges, money, and a car.

Greenville Police Chief Ryan Benge encourages community members to report any suspicious activity, as it could lead to this kind of investigation.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested in this search.

