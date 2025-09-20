Woman admits to driving under the influence, causing deadly crash in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash in Montgomery County last year has admitted guilt.

Tiffany Pierce, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of OVI, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records filed on Friday.

She could face up to 12 years in prison for the aggravated vehicular homicide charge and six months in jail for each OVI charge.

Court records indicate that Pierce’s driver’s license will be permanently revoked.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash occurred in the 7400 block of State Route 4 around 8 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2024.

62-year-old Sheryl Matthews was killed in the crash.

A crash report indicates that Pierce was driving a 2014 Mercedes CLA 250 northbound on SR-4 went off the right side of the road and overcorrected.

Pierce crossed the center line into the opposite lane and hit a 2012 Brown Cadillac SRX, which was driven by Matthews.

Both cars went off the side of the road.

Pierce remains booked in the Montgomery County jail. Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29, according to court records.

