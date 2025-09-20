‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of stabbing another person arrested

RIVERSIDE — The man accused of stabbing another man in Riverside has been captured, according to the Riverside Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Zachary Fugate, 24, was located and arrested on Saturday.

Montgomery County Jail records show that he was booked after 2 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We appreciate all the tips from our residents along with all the hard work from our surrounding police agencies for their assistance,” the department said on social media.

As previously reported by News Center 7, police believe Fugate stabbed another man in the 4500 block of Derwent Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Family members identified the victim as Jason Gau.

As previously reported by News Center 7, they said Gau was stabbed multiple times at his house.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group