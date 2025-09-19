Stabbing reported in Riverside; police searching for armed, dangerous suspect

RIVERSIDE — Police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a stabbing in Riverside.

Around 11:20 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 4500 block of Derwent Drive for a stabbing.

Through an investigation, police identified the suspect as Zachary Fugate.

Fugate was described as a white man in his 20s with dark hair and a scruffy beard.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Police urged that he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him, call 911.

