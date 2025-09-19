Stabbing reported in Riverside; police searching for armed, dangerous suspect

RIVERSIDE — Police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a stabbing in Riverside.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 11:20 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 4500 block of Derwent Drive for a stabbing.
Through an investigation, police identified the suspect as Zachary Fugate.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 21-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Miami County
- 2 local teachers placed on leave due to social media posts
- Former Browns quarterback collapses while coaching son’s football team
Fugate was described as a white man in his 20s with dark hair and a scruffy beard.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Police urged that he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
If you see him, call 911.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group