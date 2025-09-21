$500K winning scratch-off ticket sold in Miami Valley

DAYTON — A scratch-off ticket worth $500,000 was recently sold in the Miami Valley.

A woman purchased the winning $500,000 Platinum Jackpot ticket at the Dixie Market at the 8800 block of North Dixie Drive, according to the Ohio Lottery.

She will take approximately $360,000 after federal and state taxes.

The lucky winner beat the odds of one in 1.5 million to win the game’s top prize, the Ohio Lottery said.

As of Sept. 17, there is a top prize remaining in the $500,000 Platinum Jackpot.

The Dixie Market will receive a $5,000 sales bonus.

