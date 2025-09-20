Former Mead executive, local leader dead at 83

DAYTON — A former local business leader has died.

Ron Budzik, the former Vice President of Government affairs at the Mead Corporation, passed away on Sept. 12 at the age of 83, according to an online obituary.

He joined Mead after graduating from the University of Dayton in 1963.

Budik was the VP of Government Affairs from 1983 to 2002.

He was also involved in the community.

Budzik served on several boards and committees. This includes the Dayton Early College Academy (DECA), Learn to Earn Dayton, Sinclair Community College, the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District, and the Downtown Committee for the CitiPlan Dayton 20/20 Vision, his obituary said.

“One of his most visible legacies from that time was helping to transform the empty Rike’s–Lazarus building into what is now the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center—a cornerstone of Dayton’s cultural life and a symbol of the city’s renewal,” his obituary noted.

Budzik was recognized as the 63rd recipient of the Citizen Legion Honor Award from The President’s Club of Dayton.

This was due to a life dedicated to service, his obituary said.

A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Oct. 11 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Dayton.

The service starts at 11 a.m. A celebration of life luncheon at the NCA Country Club in Kettering after the mass.

Instead of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Budzik-Hayde Family Fund at the Dayton Foundation.

