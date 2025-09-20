Student punched in front of business near UD, campus police say

DAYTON — Campus police are investigating after a student says they were assaulted in front of a business near the University of Dayton.
The attempted aggravated assault took place at 2 a.m. on Sept. 20 in front of Smashburger on E. Stewart Street, according to UD’s Department of Public Safety.
Two male students reported to police that they were approached by two other males, whom they did not know.
One student said they were punched in the face and a gun was brandished, UD’s Department of Public Safety said in a safety advisory.
Contact the UD Department of Public Safety at (937) 229-2121 if anyone has information about the incident.
