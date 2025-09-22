Handler killed by tiger at wildlife preserve

OKLAHOMA — An animal handler was killed by a tiger under his car at a wildlife preserve in Oklahoma.

Growler Pines Tiger Preserve announced in a statement on social media that Ryan Easley died on Saturday in “an accident involving a tiger” that was under his care at the preserve.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world,” the preserve said in a statement. “Ryan understood those risks- not out of recklessness but out of love. The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with- one rooted in respect, daily care, and love.”

All tours and encounters at the preserve have been cancelled until further notice, according to the preserve.

“Growler Pines was more than just a place of work for Ryan, it was his calling, his passion, and his life’s purpose. His courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment to wildlife will never be forgotten,” the preserve said. “His legacy will live on in the lives he touched, the animals he protected, and the example he set for others who dedicate their lives to working with wildlife.”

Growler Pines Tiger Preserve is a private facility located in the Red River Valley of Southeastern Oklahoma and offers guided Tiger encounters by reservation.

