Man dies after being stabbed in Riverside, family says

RIVERSIDE — The man who was stabbed in Riverside on Friday has died.

Jason Gau died from his injuries on Sunday, the family said in a statement to News Center 7’s Malik Patterson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Riverside Police responded to a stabbing at the 4500 block of Derwent Drive at around 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

Family members identified Gau as the victim.

They say he was stabbed multiple times at his house.

The suspect, Zachary Fugate, 24, was located and arrested on Saturday, according to Riverside Police.

Montgomery County Jail records show that he was booked after 2 p.m.

“We appreciate all the tips from our residents along with all the hard work from our surrounding police agencies for their assistance,” the department said on social media.

